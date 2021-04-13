Metro Detroit veteran needs help getting new roof

Carl Vinegar served in the Gulf War more than 30 years ago.

Now, the Marine veteran who suffers from PTSD needs help. His roof is leaking, and he cannot afford to repair it.

Vinegar said the sounds of water leaking into his home when it rains haunt him.

Carl Vinegar

"Like war all over," Vinegar said. "When it rains you hear the noises. It’s not a good feeling. You don’t know where it’s coming from. You have to try to find it."

Stephanie McKenzie is Vinegar's friend turned advocate at Code of Vets— a nonprofit that helps veterans in need. Her husband Michael Price served alongside Vinegar before taking his life because of PTSD. Now Vinegar and McKenzie have an unbreakable bond, and she has made it her mission to help.

"When I think of Carl I often become tearful; I think of Semper Fi. We are always faithful and we take care of our own and Carl is my own," she said. "Tt this juncture we are just looking for some assistance on getting this roof repaired, and in an ideal situation we’d love to have a new roof but I also understand that’s asking for a tremendous amount."

If you would like to help Vinegar, email fox2newsdesk@fox.com.