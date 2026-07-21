Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality improves, scattered storms move in

No air quality alerts today, just some wet weather to deal with.

Scattered showers and storms will move through at times Tuesday morning, with a stray storm possible this afternoon.

The severe weather threat is quite low, although an isolated stronger wind gust can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures fall behind today’s trailing cold front, and by Wednesday we’ll top out in the 70s, place we haven’t spent much time this month.

The wind will be noticeable both today and tomorrow too.

We’ll climb back toward a more typical summer feel this weekend, with highs returning to the 80s and making a run at 90 by Sunday.

That warmer air also brings our next chance for storms Sunday.

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