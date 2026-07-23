Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly start Thursday; weekend warm-up is coming

Thursday brings a delightful start even if it feels a little cool for July with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

This morning Metro Detroit temps were 65 at Metro Airport, but 50 degrees is the record set back in 1981.

It's cool now, but the month is been hot.

So far, the month through yesterday put us in the top-10 warmest July list in recorded history, and of course, the month is not done.

Thursday's high will be 77 as we get a little more sun as the day continues. Expect a low tonight of 59 with the forecast cool and quiet.

Once we move past the next couple days, we do get back to that summer-like feel this weekend.

We'll stay rain-free until about Sunday, when we do have an opportunity for a little bit of wet weather.

Saturday brings a high of 85 and Sunday 88.

High pressure starts to slip away Sunday, opening the door for a few showers and storms. The warmer, more humid feel then sticks into early next week.

Monday brings a chance for 90 degrees before temps start trending down by mid-week.

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