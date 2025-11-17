Metro Detroit weather: Cold and breezy start to the week

A cold start to your day courtesy of breezy northwest winds.

Temperatures are near freezing, but wind chill values make it feel closer to 25 degrees, even in the upper teens in Howell and Ann Arbor. Heading to the bus stop? Layer up.

Dry conditions today as High pressure is to our northwest, but precipitation moves in for Tuesday. Your morning commute tomorrow could include a wintry mix, becoming more rain dominant later in the day as we get closer to our predicted high temperature of 40 degrees.

A slow warmup starts Wednesday with readings above seasonal, in the 50s, by Friday.