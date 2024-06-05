Metro Detroit weather: Humid Wednesday with strong thunderstorm threat

A warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s, along with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast.

Highs today will warm up to the lower 80s with increasing clouds and increasing storm chances. All of Southeast Michigan has the threat for stronger to severe thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon with damaging winds and hail as the main threats.

Storms will fizzle out this evening. We'll remain quiet overnight with lows in the 60s.

Stray showers will stick with us through the end of the week with an area of low pressure hanging out overhead. Thursday we'll be a slightly cooler day as well with most spots in the upper 70s. Trending even cooler Friday with highs not making it out of the 60s with lots of clouds cover.

This weekend highs return to the lower to mid 70s with falling humidity and decreasing rain chances! There is an isolated chance late Saturday but expect to see plenty of dry time and sunshine!