Thursday night will be very mild with a chance for a late-evening shower.

The low will be 68.

Full forecast:

Friday: Lots of sun… warm and dry….. high near 90

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and WARM… shower chance… mainly later at night…. High 89

Sunday: Mostly cloudy…. Scattered t-showers…. High 89

Monday: Sun and clouds….. high 84

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice…. High 84