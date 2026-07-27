Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storm threat today and tonight; find out when

The chance for severe storms is the main story Monday, but this morning stays fairly quiet with nothing more than a stray shower.

Big picture view:

A better bet for storms to develop, or for a line of storms to move through Southeast Michigan arrives this afternoon.

Here’s one possible scenario, with a line moving through during the mid-afternoon.

The question is coverage, there may be rounds of storms. There is a decent bet that we get pockets of potentially severe weather, although it is unclear what the spread of the storm coverage will be.

Timeline:

The main window for storm potential is 2 p.m. through midnight.

It’s important to note that today’s storm forecast carries greater-than-normal uncertainty. But if storms do develop, parts of the area will be under a Slight and Enhanced Risk for severe weather, with damaging winds the primary threat.

Things will quiet down Tuesday, and temperatures dip a bit before building right back up later this week.

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