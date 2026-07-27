Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storm threat today and tonight; find out when

By
Weather Forecast
Published July 27, 2026 7:52 AM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 7:52 AM EDT
Chance of severe storms Monday with large window of opportunity
Chance of severe storms Monday with large window of opportunity

Chance of severe storms Monday with large window of opportunity

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - The chance for severe storms is the main story Monday, but this morning stays fairly quiet with nothing more than a stray shower.

Big picture view:

A better bet for storms to develop, or for a line of storms to move through Southeast Michigan arrives this afternoon.

Here’s one possible scenario, with a line moving through during the mid-afternoon. 

The question is coverage, there may be rounds of storms. There is a decent bet that we get pockets of potentially severe weather, although it is unclear what the spread of the storm coverage will be.  

Timeline:

The main window for storm potential is 2 p.m. through midnight.

It’s important to note that today’s storm forecast carries greater-than-normal uncertainty. But if storms do develop, parts of the area will be under a Slight and Enhanced Risk for severe weather, with damaging winds the primary threat.

Things will quiet down Tuesday, and temperatures dip a bit before building right back up later this week. 

For all the latest weather information, go to the FOX 2 Weather page HERE.

Take the FOX 2 Weather Authority with you and download our FOX 2 Weather App HERE!

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live:

Weather ForecastWeather