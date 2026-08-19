Metro Detroit Weather: Shower chance, humidity holds off Wednesday

The rain's coming to a close just in time for the morning commute.

Timeline:

We'll keep the rest of the day dry for most with the off chance of a stray shower or storm this afternoon or evening.

Notice the coverage is far more miss than hit.

Thursday and Friday are looking great as high pressure nudges in.

Lows in the 60s and 50s with afternoon temps near 80 and low humidity.

Rain's back for the weekend with showers and a few storms likely on Saturday.

The area of low pressure responsible for the rain tries to move out Sunday but the chance for a few showers to linger will hang on Sunday.

The Source: Weather Authority Alan Longstreet provided this forecast.

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