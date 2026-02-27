Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer temps before a big chill Sunday

The Brief Enjoy the warmer temps while we can, the cold weather returns on Sunday. A beautiful Friday gives way to a mild Saturday, but snow moves in overnight. With the snow late Saturday comes a chillier Sunday with temps in the 20s.



We’ve got a sweet wind down to the week on tap with decent sun and 50° showing up this afternoon. Enjoy it, because winter ain’t done with us yet.

Temps fade Saturday and bottom out Sunday morning, with snow in between.

A narrow swath of snow slides into the state (or just south) Saturday evening and is out of here by Sunday morning.

Models are still obnoxiously wobbling a bit, so details are fuzzier than I’d like, but for now I’ll call for a coating to around an inch, with a localized 2" on the high end.

Wind chills Sunday morning drop into the single digits.

The cold hangs into early next week.

A system slides just to our south Monday and bears watching, but right now it looks more like a miss than a hit. By the end of the week, we’re back taking aim at 50.