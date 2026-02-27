Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer temps before a big chill Sunday
FOX 2 - We’ve got a sweet wind down to the week on tap with decent sun and 50° showing up this afternoon. Enjoy it, because winter ain’t done with us yet.
Temps fade Saturday and bottom out Sunday morning, with snow in between.
A narrow swath of snow slides into the state (or just south) Saturday evening and is out of here by Sunday morning.
Models are still obnoxiously wobbling a bit, so details are fuzzier than I’d like, but for now I’ll call for a coating to around an inch, with a localized 2" on the high end.
Wind chills Sunday morning drop into the single digits.
The cold hangs into early next week.
A system slides just to our south Monday and bears watching, but right now it looks more like a miss than a hit. By the end of the week, we’re back taking aim at 50.