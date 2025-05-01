Metro Detroit weather: Wet day with a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon

Wet weather’s back! Rounds of rain will dot the landscape throughout the day.

A wet midday leads into some afternoon storms, though the severe threat remains low for most of Southeast Michigan, with the southernmost part of the area seeing the greatest chance for severe storms - only a marginal risk.

Rain totals of 0.25" to 0.50" are a good bet, with higher amounts likely north and west of the city. A spotty shower is possible Friday and again early Saturday, but overall, most of that stretch stays dry.

Temps peak today before a cooler feel settles in for the weekend, and it doesn’t look like we’ll bounce back much through early next week.

After today's 70s, a stretch of 60s arrives and remains for the foreseeable future.