Metro Detroit woman joins lawsuit of Taylor Swift fans vs. Ticketmaster

There's a new chapter between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster - and this time lawyers are involved.

"I’ve been to every single Taylor Swift concert since Fearless," said Beatriz, Aguilar.

But when Aguilar tried to get tickets through Ticketmaster for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Era tour in Detroit she feared that she might not make it.

"And I put in my code that Ticketmaster had texted me and I see this big red letter saying 'error' and saying that my code is invalid," she said. "And I’m like why?"

It’s the same question that many "Swifties" are asking, as they experience challenges trying to purchase Taylor Swift concert tickets from Ticketmaster.

Attorney Jennifer Kinder believes the culprit is the merger between Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

"It’s 100 percent intentional - since the merger Ticketmaster has become a model of a monopolistic company that determines ticket prices, they control the artist," she said.

Kinder and her daughter are also Swifties and have experience frustration to get their hands on tickets for this tour.

"I applied to be a verified fan, I was accepted, I never received a code I was wait-listed," she said.

So the Dallas-based attorney is taking action representing Swifties in their legal case against Ticketmaster.

"We filed the suit based on concepts and violations of antitrust, fraud," she said. "We believe the software program that Ticketmaster purchased, to funnel the traffic for the ticket sales for Taylor Swift Eras Tour, they purchased a package knowing that it was too small to accommodate the traffic."

Aguilar is one of the many plaintiffs in the case.

"I talked to some people that had joined it already, and I said I really don’t have nothing to lose now," she said.

FOX 2 reached out to Ticketmaster and the wait for a response continues

"They are an out-of-control monopoly that controls all live entertainment in the United States," Kinder said.

If you would like to learn more about legal action against Ticketmaster go to takedownticketmaster.com/



