Metro Detroit woman rescues neglected dogs and cats, giving them another chance at life

Some of Detroit’s most neglected and forgotten dogs are getting another shot, thanks to a Metro Detroit woman caring for her dogs in a makeshift encampment on the city's west side.

If you feed them, they will come, poking out from nooks and crannies in this West Side Detroit neighborhood. FOX 2 stumbled upon Elizabeth Sammut and her encampment in the area of Schoolcraft and Outer Drive in Detroit.

"I have 15 on this block, and then we have six on another block," said Sammut.

She says it’s a dumping hot spot for the unwanted, and she sees one a week.

"They get out of their cars, put the dog on a leash, act like they’re walking the dog, let go of the leash, jump in their car, and they pull off," said Sammut.

Elizabeth fixes up homes and lots here, using the unoccupied space she owns to get them off the streets.

Now, these rescued dogs have no ribs sticking out anymore, just full bellies. She says they’re spayed and neutered, up to date on shots too, all with the hope of getting most adopted out.

"I think he would be adoptable. He seems like he’d be good with people and kids and whatever environment," said Sammut.

After lives of neglect, she says finding homes for them is tough.

"I just don’t want to see them out here starving, and it’s about to be winter. It’s about to be cold. They can’t survive out here."

She says she uses Detroit Animal Care and Control to have them spayed, neutered, and vaccinated. She even does the same for feral cats.

If you would like to contact the Detroit Animal Care and Control, you can call them at (313) 224-6356.