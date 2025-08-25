Cherry picker operator dead after touching power line in Sterling Heights

article

The Brief A 41-year-old man died after coming into contact with an electrical wire in Sterling Heights Monday afternoon. DTE confirmed the fatality in a statement, saying the worker was doing landscaping work when he was electrocuted.



The operator of a cherry picker working in Macomb County died after being electrocuted while coming into contact with a power line Monday afternoon.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Grosse Pointe Park, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m., Sterling Heights police received a call about an unconscious man who had touched power lines. He was doing landscaping work in the city when the incident happened.

The individual had become unresponsive after coming into contact with the live wires near 16 Mile in Sterling Heights. He was still touching the power lines when law enforcement arrived.

First responders managed to remove the man from the lift and started life-saving procedures. He was later confirmed dead.

What we don't know:

DTE said it would work closely with officials as the investigation into the incident continues.

What they're saying:

The utility company released a statement after police were called out.

"DTE Energy was notified that a member of the public came into contact with a power line while doing landscaping work in Sterling Heights. Tragically, we have learned that this individual has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."

The company said it was an important reminder to be careful around power lines.



"Always be sure to look up and know where power lines are located before beginning any outdoor project, particularly those involving working at high elevations and on ladders. If you are near a utility line and are unsure what it is, treat it as if it is energized," the company said.

Related article