Metro Detroit's all-day snow storm continues with heavier precipitation falling in the afternoon

Weather forecasts for snow totals are holding steady as a winter storm warning remains in effect for several counties in Southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service has winter storm warnings in effect for much of Metro Detroit through most of Wednesday, with the most intense snowfall coming in communities south of I-94.

The system hammering Michigan is expected to stick around for the whole day, eventually tapering off tonight.

As of Wednesday morning, the NWS is expecting up to 8 inches of snow in the hardest-hit places. Snow totals around the metro area, including Detroit, Pontiac, Ann Arbor, and Warren could more variability.

Most areas should see between 3-6 inches of snow - though most of that is expected to fall in the afternoon as the winter storm progresses. Temperatures are also expected to hover at or just above freezing. That's making the snow that's falling wetter, making it heavier.

That kind of snow is also making driving easier for anyone venturing out Wednesday. You can check out FOX 2's live tracking of road conditions here.

Snowfall timeline

As of 11:30 a.m., the snow had started lightening up in northern and western parts of Oakland County, near Waterford and Commerce.

However, that's not expected to be the end of the snow for those areas.

Southern portions of Washtenaw, Monroe, and Wayne County were expected to see more serious snowfall around noon. A similar trend should move through the rest of Metro Detroit in the afternoon.

The national weather service station based out of Detroit expects the highest accumulation of snow to fall around 2 p.m., with up to two inches falling an hour. Road conditions could get messy around then.

However, since temperatures are hovering just above freezing the accumulation may not be as severe as it could be. It could be the deciding factor behind the amount of snow we get.

Snowfall totals

Most of Metro Detroit will get between 3-6 inches.

By midnight tonight, most communities will be in that range, with only cities further south and to the east landing on the higher end of that spectrum.

Here's the expected totals by midnight for cities in Southeast Michigan