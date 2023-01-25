Expand / Collapse search

Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Travel
FOX 2 Detroit

Road conditions getting worse in Metro Detroit

Robin Murdoch is riding around in the FOX 2 Weather Beast getting some good footage of what will greet drivers getting on the road this morning.

(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm.

That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.

Any amount of snow can cause conditions to get slippery and today won't be any different. 

RELATED: Check out school closings here

As of 7 a.m., there haven't been too many disruptions to travel. The Michigan Department of Transportation's Twitter page, which you can scroll through below, hasn't announced any major wrecks.

Crews prep for snowy Wednesday in Southeast Michigan

Road crews are checking their trucks and getting the salt ready before the snow starts Wednesday in Southeast Michigan, where most areas can expect to see 3-5 inches of snow.

However, the snow is only expected to get worse, which means roads may worsen over the next several hours. 

MORE: Biggest snow storm of the year arrives. Here's what to expect

Headed out? Here's a live look at road conditions: