Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan

Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm.

That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.

Any amount of snow can cause conditions to get slippery and today won't be any different.

As of 7 a.m., there haven't been too many disruptions to travel. The Michigan Department of Transportation's Twitter page, which you can scroll through below, hasn't announced any major wrecks.

However, the snow is only expected to get worse, which means roads may worsen over the next several hours.

Headed out? Here's a live look at road conditions: