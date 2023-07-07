Metro Detroit's Joe Vicari Restaurant Group pays $88K for wage, child labor violations

The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, which operates numerous eateries around Metro Detroit, recently paid more than $88,000 in back wages and a fine for labor violations.

The group owns Andiamo, Andiamo Bistro, Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, Birmingham Pub, Bronze Door, Country Inn, Joe Muer Seafood, The Statler, Vito’s Italian Bakery, and 2941 Mediterranean Street Food.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the restaurant group denied workers at 13 locations their full wages. It also violated child labor laws by allowing a 15-year-old to work more than eight hours a day and past 9 p.m.

The Department of Labor said the restaurants paid cash that was less than the minimum wage to untipped employees, paid kitchen workers who were doing overtime a straight rate, failed to keep records of employees paid in cash, and deducted the cost of required uniforms from tipped employees, resulting in minimum wage violations.

Back wages of $88,020 were paid to 127 employees, and the group was fined $791 for the child labor violation.

"A restaurant group in business for more than a few decades must be well aware of the laws protecting the wages of tipped and hourly employees," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Timolin Mitchell in Detroit. "Violations like these are all too common in the food service industry. Employers are legally obligated to comply with federal law and make certain their managers are also well-versed in federal laws governing their employees."

The restaurant group released a statement:

"It is our priority that our employees are properly paid, and we want to thank the Department of Labor for working with us to ensure that the payroll errors that occurred during the pandemic were handled properly for our employees.

"As we worked to keep our employees employed and safe during Covid-19, our payroll company made some errors, which were recently brought to our attention, for which we take full responsibility. We were able to correct these errors and consider this a teachable moment. We thank our employees for their understanding and continued support."