Metro Detroit's newest hip-hop star BabyTron on breakthrough verge

Get to know BabyTron - one of the next wave of Detroit rappers seemingly bound to make it big.

His latest album, "Bin Reaper 2" is charting on Apple Music along with other Detroit rappers like Ice Wear Vezzo, 42 Dugg and Big Sean.

"You know it just feels surreal like everything finally came together, all the pieces of the puzzle finally came together," said BabyTron.

Born James Johnson, this 21-year-old’s transformation into BabyTron started at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti — where he and friends started toying around with rapping and figured they were onto something.

"All the kids at school and everybody loved it so, we took it serious - I took it serious," BabyTron said.

Serious enough to catch the attention of Felando Merriweather – CEO and founder of TheHipHop Lab.

"I see 'Tron being as big as, like Drake and Travis Scott, you know what I’m saying? Like the whole movement, you know?" said Merriweather.

The group dubbed themselves "The Sh*tty Boyz" and quickly developed a following.

Heads really started to turn this summer with the release of 'Tron’s aptly-titled Luka Troncic album—a nod to the NBA’s budding superstar Luka Doncic.

"You know the end of the NBA season was coming around and Luka Doncic was having a great season, so, Luka Troncic didn’t have to do too much with it," he said. "I was having a great season with rap, I felt like."

And he’s not alone.

'Tron is amassing a devoted fan base that includes blue checkmark Twitter-certified celebs.

"Yeah I just got the KD follow - Kevin Durant follow - he followed me and DM’ed me," he said. "Jack Harlow, he always shows love. He’s a fan of the music. Big Sean - he’s been commenting on some recent posts. He’s a fan of the music.

"Miles Bridges - had him on my album - off the Charlotte Hornets (from Flint and MSU). I ain't going to lie: it’s so many people with blue checks, just shout-out everybody with the blue checks that follow me, because it’s a lot of y'all. I’m fans of everybody who is fans of me, it’s all mutual love."

"Bin Reaper 2" is streaming now on all music platforms.

