Mexican street corn salad recipe from Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse is one of the new businesses in Royal Oak brave enough to open during the pandemic. They're located at the corner of 13 and Woodward outside of Beaumont Hospital.

The place offers craft brews with barbreque, vegan and gluten free food options. Chef Deni Smilganovski joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can get his Mexican street corn recipe below.

MEXICAN STREET CORN SALAD

1-quart Mayonnaise

2 oz green onions

2 roasted jalapenos

2 limes, juiced

1 bunch cilantro

Salt & pepper to taste

1 teaspoon Chipotle pepper

5# grilled, shucked corn

Blend everything except the corn in a food processor. Add in the corn. Garnish with Cotija cheese, Tajin Seasoning and fresh cilantro.