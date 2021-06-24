Miami-area condo collapse: 1 dead, 99 missing, 102 accounted for

Search and rescue efforts continued Thursday night in South Florida after a 12-story condo partially collapsed overnight, killing at least one person.

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors out of the rubble and continued to look for more at the Surfside, Florida condominium tower. Nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for at midday, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, officials said 102 people had been accounted for following the collapse of the building.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 80 units responded to the collapse at Champlain Towers South, which is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside. This is just north of Miami Beach.



Teams of 10 to 12 rescuers were entering the rubble at a time with dogs and other equipment. Authorities confirmed that 35 people have been pulled from the structure early Thursday afternoon. Two of them were rescued from the rubble. Ten people on site were treated, two of which were transported to a hospital. One has since passed away.

"The building is literally pancaked," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. "That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive."



Roof work was reportedly being done at the condo but it is still unclear if that is connected to the collapse.

"But there is roof work being done all the time," Mayor Burkett said. "It looks like a bomb went off. Buildings don’t just fall down like this. We just don’t have any answers right now but we’ll find them. We’ll get them."

He added, "There’s no reason for a building like this to go down like this. It just went down."

The view from SkyFOX in Surfside shows the large pile of rubble and damaged vehicles. Authorities brought in live-victim dogs and cadaver dogs for the search and rescue efforts.

Officials received offers of support from Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis, to provide anything needed for the search-and-rescue, which may take up to a week.

A family reunification center was set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives. Authorities said if anyone has family members that are unaccounted for or are safe, call 305-614-1819.

Miami-Dade County property records show the condo was built in 1981. The sea-view condo development was built in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000.

The cause of the partial collapse remains under investigation.

About half of the building's roughly 130 units were affected, according to officials. Authorities did not say what may have caused the collapse.

The Associated Press, FOX News, and FOX 13 Tampa Bay contributed to this report.