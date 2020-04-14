Mich. airports getting $250M to remain operational during COVID-19

As government and medical professionals continue to battle the COVID-19 crisis, airports are facing their own battle with a dramatic decrease in traffic, some as much as 90%.

But on Tuesday the federal government delivered relief in the form of $10 billion in emergency resources to 3,000 U.S. airports across the country, with 94 of those airports being located right here in Michigan. It's part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, also known as the CARES Act. Federal officials say the money is critical for airports to remain operational.

"This administration feels very much how hard we've been hit," said Elaine Chao, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

"Across the State of Michigan, the state itself will receive over $250 million," said Dan Elwell, the FAA's Deputy Administrator.

City Airport in Detroit is getting $69,000. Oakland County International Airport is receiving $157,000. Willow Run Airport is receiving $157,000, and Detroit Metro Airport is getting the biggest chunk - $141 million.

In a statement, officials at The Wayne County Airport Authority, which operates Detroit Metro and Willow Run, tells FOX 2:

"The funding we will receive under the CARES Act Airport Grant will help our airports meet the most immediate needs, including debt service payments and operating expenses." You can read the full statement below.

Advertisement

"The funds will be available for capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities," Elwell said. "There will certainly be a hierarchy of priorities that these funds will be distributed."

Officials say keeping airports open is a key factor in beating the COVID-19 crisis.

"There are many people that are needed, that absolutely have to travel from one place to another, physicians, health care professionals, first responders. And more importantly it's the critical supplies - the gloves, the masks and personal protection equipment - that the healthcare providers need in every state. And some of these supplies are being shipped from overseas locations," Elwell said.

And as the crisis continues if more aid is needed for airports, officials say that's something they will look into.

"I'm sure the president and Congress will step up and do what's needed."

--

Statement from The Wayne County Airport Authority:

"The Wayne County Airport Authority,which operates and manages DTW and YIP, is grateful that our Senators and the U.S. House of Representatives passed theCoronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Willow Run Airport (YIP) are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, like our peer airports around the country.



The funding we will receive under the CARES Act Airport Grant will help our airports meet the most immediate needs, including debt service payments and operating expenses.



As the entire world, including all of our 36.7 million annual passengers and our airline partners, faces unprecedented challenges ahead, we are hopeful the stimulus package allows us all to emerge from these difficult times stronger.”