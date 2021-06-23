article

A healthy food partnership with Michelle Obama is bringing hundreds of thousands of free meals to Detroit families with not enough to eat over the next several weeks.

The Partnership for a Healthier America is collaborating with Obama, who is an honorary chair of the group and the host of a Netflix series "Pass the Love w/Waffles + Mochi," which promotes healthy eating and moving toward more affordable and fun meals at home.

The partnership will send 5,500 Detroit families meal kits next month that incorporates recipes and ingredients from the show.

"We'll be distributing healthy meal kits to thousands of families throughout the Motor City," she said on Twitter Tuesday.

For the next four weeks, Focus: HOPE and PHA will distribute another 264,000 meals to families in the city that are food-insecure.

The distribution locations are below:

Focus: HOPE Main - 1300 Oakman Blvd, Detroit, MI 48238 - 10 am-3 pm - July 8, 15, 22, 29

Focus: HOPE East - 9151 East Chalmers, Detroit, MI, 48312 - 10 am- 3 pm - July 8, 15, 22, 29

Focus: HOPE Inkster - 759 Inkster Road, Inkster, MI 48141 - 10 am- 3pm - July 8, 15, 22, 29

Families can sign up and learn more information here.