Michigan AG Nessel offers to head requested probe into Oxford school shooting

The Michigan Attorney General has extended an offer to serve as the third-party reviewer of the Oxford High School mass shooting incident that occurred last week.

The school's superintendent said in a letter this weekend that he had asked for an independent probe into the actions that culminated in the violence.

"I think if people really want to trust this investigation and know that it is comprehensive and to know we've covered all the bases in terms of making a determination of what lead up to the shooting and what happened during it and how we can best make sure this never happens again," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"It really should be our department that's handling this."

She said her department's statewide jurisdiction would allow for subpoenas and warrants to be sent.

"We provide a wide-ranging report where we try to find out how this happened, why this happened, and what we need to do to make sure this doesn't happen again."

After releasing a video statement last week telling people that no disciplinary action was warranted against Ethan Crumbley, Superintendent Tim Throne doubled down in a letter sent over the weekend.

"At no time did counselors believe the student might harm others based on his behavior, responses and demeanor, which appeared calm," he wrote, describing the Nov. 30 interactions between staff and the shooter. According to the district, Ethan Crumbley had told a teacher the drawings he did - which showed disturbing images of blood, a gun, and other statements - were part of a video game he was designing.

The Oakland County prosecutor referenced the drawings as part of several pieces of evidence that indicated the danger that Ethan Crumbley posed.

"While both of his parents were present, counselors asked specific probing questions regarding the potential for self-harm or harm to others. His answers, which were affirmed by his parents during the interview, led counselors to again conclude he did not intend on committing either self-harm or harm to others. The student’s parents never advised the school district that he had direct access to a firearm or that they had recently purchased a firearm for him."

The entire letter can be read below.

In addition to a third party review, the district has also asked an independent security consultant to review the school's safety practices and procedures.

Nessel had previously said a review may reveal more culpability among school officials, but would not comment on any potential charges.