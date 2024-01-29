Michigan animal shelters awarded $150K in grants to help homeless pets

article

Twenty-two Michigan animal shelters, including several in Metro Detroit, are receiving grants to help them care for homeless pets, the state's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced Monday.

The $150,000 in grant money comes from the Animal Welfare Fund, which is funded by taxpayers who choose to donate to the fund when filing their taxes.

According to MDARD, since 2010 more than $1.9 million has been distributed to more than 305 animal shelters. The money is used to finance spay/neuter programs, educate others about proper animal care, train staff, and provide the means for maintaining animal health throughout local communities.

"Over the past few years, MDARD has seen a steady increase in not only the number of shelters applying for Animal Welfare Fund grants but also in the amount of funds being requested," said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland. "The grants make a significant, positive impact on Michigan’s animals and the people who care for them. As Michiganders prepare their state tax returns, please check the box for the fund to continue generously supporting animals awaiting their fur-ever home."

This year, MDARD received 66 applications from organizations across the state, totaling more than $600,000 in requests. Some of the shelters who are receiving funds wanted the money for welfare investigations, mucrichipping, and increasing spay and neuter programs.

These shelters were awarded funding: