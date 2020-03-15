Michigan announces 12 more coronavirus cases, total now at 45

The state of Michigan announced 12 additional positive cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 45.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said 12 more people tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 45. The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing. The cases include:

Joneigh S. Khaldun, chief medical executive with the MDHHS wouldn't elaborate on the cases that tested positive, saying a press release would be sent later on Sunday.

Here is a list of the positive 33 cases across Michigan right now:

Oakland County: 9

Wayne County: 8

Washtenaw County: 4

Macomb County: 2

Kent County: 2

Monroe County: 1

St Clair County: 1

Ingham County: 1

Montcalm County: 1

Bay County: 1

Charlevoix County: 1

Unknown: 2

The number of positive test results is expected to increase as the state receives more tests AND more people are tested for coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.