Michigan Attorney General, Oakland County Prosecutor call for audit of Democratic convention votes

The Brief Multiple Democrats are calling for a review of votes counted during the party's convention in Detroit. The Michigan Democratic Party's nominating convention selected candidates running for statewide office. There has been rancor over the candidates that earned nominations and the vote counting process.



The Michigan Attorney General is echoing calls for a review of vote totals from the state convention that the Democratic Party held last month to select its nominees for major offices.

Dana Nessel shared a post on social media that she supports another lawmaker's call for an independent audit of voting that took place during the conference.

"I learned in the days immediately following the convention that the Election Buddy app did not correctly attribute my votes or my congressional district, and I immediately notified the impacted candidates and the state party chair," her statement read.

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The backstory:

Electors within the Democratic Party convened their endorsement convention in Detroit on April 19. The goal was for the party to pick its nominee for state offices, the state supreme court, as well as the trustees and regents to lead the major state universities.

When the dust settled, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist scored a majority of delegate support in the race for Michigan Secretary of State, while Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savitt earned the nomination to run for Michigan Attorney General.

In the weeks that have progressed, rancor has grown over how the party handled voting during the convention.

Then in late April, one candidate running for Michigan State University Board of Trustees appealed her loss.

What they're saying:

Another candidate who lost her nomination bid is also appealing the decision.

Karen McDonald, Oakland County's prosecutor, released a statement on Monday that it was clear that "votes were incorrectly recorded, people voted who were not onsite, and some votes were not recorded at all."

"I strongly support Senator Santana’s request for an independent audit, and urge my Democratic colleagues across the state to support it as well. It is critical that every voter and every campaign have confidence in the vote."

Dig deeper:

In Nessel's statement, she drew a contrast between the way the convention counts its votes and the way Michigan does during elections.

"There's a substantial and documented difference between voting on a third party mobile phone application at a partisan convention and the long-established, decentralized process utilized by Michigan's over 1,600 bipartisan clerks each election."