The Michigan Attorney General released a statement early Thursday morning commemorating the one-year anniversary since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

"The unprecedented attack on our democracy last year made clear that the biggest threat we face in maintaining our Constitution and all that this country stands for comes from within our own borders, fueled by seditious conspiracies and alternate realities that continue to be peddled today," Dana Nessel said.

"Some will respond to today’s anniversary by doubling down on the dangerous lies that led to the January 6 riot. Others will say we must move on as a country as if the heinous scenes we collectively witnessed never happened. I refuse to let this day pass without recognizing the damage done and the very real threat that remains."

"Those who have pushed unfounded claims of election fraud are deliberately chipping away at our democratic foundation in an effort to make last year’s attempt to overturn the will of American voters a successful, authoritarian outcome in future elections."

Nessel wasn't the only state leader to comment on the Capitol Insurrection anniversary.

State Department Secretary Jocelyn Benson said Americans were living in a "moment of great peril for our democracy."

"It's a five-alarm fire that we all must recognize and prioritize our work to defend democracy right now against an ongoing, escalating, coordinated national effort to dismantle it from within," said said.

A committee of lawmakers investigating the attack on the capitol have testimony planned for this spring that will attempt to peel back some unknowns behind the day, which remains among the hotly debated topics in the American discourse.