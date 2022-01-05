Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson reiterates importance of preventing repeat of 2021 Capitol Insurrection

With the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Insurrection this week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sat down with FOX 2's Roop Raj to discuss the importance of holding people accountable.

Roop: "For those out there who believe the election wasn't done fairly, how do you have that conversation in a civil way?"

Benson: "I certainly think we're in a moment of great peril for our democracy. It's a five-alarm fire that we all must recognize and prioritize our work to defend democracy right now against an ongoing, escalating, coordinated national effort to dismantle it from within. So, that said, what we saw Jan. 6, and what I experienced as well, is that there really is no bottom for how far people are willing to go to, in that case, block the fair, accurate results of a presidential election from being entered into the record and coming to fruition."

Roop: "There's going to be testimony happening during hearings in Washington this spring looking at the investigation and what happened on the day of the insurrection. Will you be a part of that conversation in Washington?"

Benson: "If called to testify, I will, but I have no plans to do so at this time."

Roop: "What are you hoping will come out of this?"

Benson: "I think one of the ways that we can ensure that the tragedy of Jan. 6 is never repeated is by holding accountable those who not just were there, but those who helped great a environment that led to hundreds of thousands of people trying to undo our democracy, particularly leaders … and conspiracy theorists, and election deniers who have spread misinformation every day, every month, every year, in the year since. Making sure there's consequences for those who lie in an effort to undo democracy and deceive citizens. And that there are real consequences for those that will threaten violent acts or even sort of suggest them and call for them. To make sure that we're holding everyone accountable and seeking real consequences so we can ensure this doesn't become a norm."

Roop: "Some of the key players that you're talking about are kind of scoffing at this subpoenas and not necessarily cooperating at this time. Does that concern you?"

Advertisement

Benson: "Yes it does concern me because we need to know what happened on Jan. 6. We need to hold accountable those who willingly tried to block the counting of electoral votes in our United States Capitol, who were willing to use violence to do so. What happened on Jan. 6 must never happen again in our country, but the only way to ensure that it never happens again, is to seek consequences and accountability for those who were a part of it."