Voting by mail is increasingly an accepted form of voting in Michigan after a ballot proposal opened up the option to all residents.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, more people than ever before are requesting absentee ballots ahead of election day - which is the first step to casting a vote by mail.

"It is thrilling to see we are on track to exceed those high turnout levels in 2024 and even more exciting to see voters engaged early at such significant numbers and committed to ensuring their voice is heard," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "No matter where you live or who you vote for, Michigan’s nonpartisan, professional election clerks and poll workers are ready to administer safe, secure elections so that every citizen’s voice is heard."

There are also ways of checking the status of one's ballot after it's been mailed or delivered to the local clerk's office.

For everything to know about requesting an absentee ballot and delivering it, check out our guide below:

How do I vote absentee?

All registered voters in Michigan can vote before election day with the help of an absentee ballot.

The first thing a voter needs to do is request the ballot. This can be done online, ( at this link here ) by calling the clerk's office, downloading an application and mailing it in, or in-person.

If a voter wants to vote absentee, but it is less than two weeks before election day, they should request a ballot in person at their local clerk's office.

Once someone has their ballot, they'll need to fill it out and return it by 8 p.m. on election day. They'll need to mark their ballot, then sign and seal the envelope, before returning it either by mail or in-person.

If a ballot has been mailed or received by the clerk, a voter can check the status of it by going to this link here .

Can I change my vote?

If a voter has sent their absentee ballot in but wishes to change their vote - for any reason - they can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their clerk.

From there, a voter must sign the request and state they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them. The request must be received by 5 p.m. on the second Friday before the election if the absentee ballot has been returned to the clerk.

If the absentee ballot has not been returned to the clerk, a voter can spoil the ballot in person up to 4 p.m. on the Monday before the election.

If the voter has not returned his or her ballot, the voter can surrender their ballot and sign a statement saying it was lost or destroyed. From there, the voter can vote in person at an early voting site or on election day.

If you need to find information on how to contact your clerk, you can do so by filling out this form on the state's website here .

How else can I vote early?

Early voting is a new part of elections in Michigan. After it was approved during the 2022 midterms, the state expanded early voting to all registered voters for elections in 2024.

The early voting period takes place at least nine days before and ends on the Sunday before the election. Communities can decide how many days of early voting they'll allow, with a max of 29 days total.

Early voting sites must be open for at least eight hours each day during the early voting period. In order to vote early, someone will need to be registered to vote. It can help to know what's one a ballot as well.

To find when and where early voting is happening in someone's precinct, tap this link and fill out your address information .

It will include when early voting is available, where it's happening, and the hours it's available.