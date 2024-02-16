2024 presidential election: How to vote early in Michigan primary

Michigan voters can cast their ballots in person ahead of the 2024 presidential primary election.

All voters will be able to go to a site and cast a ballot the same way they would on election day beginning Feb. 17.

An early voting pilot program was unveiled in some cities last fall ahead of early voting being rolled out for all Michigan voters in the primary.

Cities must offer at least nine days of early voting, though they can decide to offer early voting for up to 29 days. Early voting must end on the Sunday before the election, which is Feb. 27.

Each city will have a location or locations dedicated to early voting during this period.

To vote early, find your city's location and hours, then visit the location like you would on election day to vote.

Find your early voting location here.

The difference between early voting and absentee voting

Though they may seem to be the same thing, voting early and voting absentee are distinctively different.

When voting absentee, a voter submits their ballot to their clerk, who tabulates it. When voting early, voters are issued a ballot that they will insert directly into a tabulator at an early voting site.

Early voting ballots will be counted after 8 p.m. on Election Day, along with absentee ballots and ballots cast that day.

If you already requested and received an absentee ballot but want to vote early, bring it to your voting site and surrender it.

Who is on the 2024 presidential primary ballot

Voters will be deciding on which Republican and Democratic candidates will be on the ballot in November.

Here are the candidates on the primary ballot:

Republicans

Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikii Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump

Democrats