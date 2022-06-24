Michigan Balloonfest this weekend in Howell

The weather this weekend is absolutely perfect to see a hot air balloon fly through Metro Detroit, which is perfectly timed for the 38th Michigan Challenge Balloonfest.

Hot air balloons are taking flight starting Friday, June 24 at the Howell High School complex. The Challenge features 31 balloons and pilots, from all over the country, for three days of competition and fun.

There are five scheduled launches over the three days with flights taking place in the early morning and early evening.

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is also hosting the first-ever beer tasting event: Balloon & Brews taking State St. in Howell on Saturday, June 25th from 1-4pm. That, plus the Farmers Market on Sunday the 26th from 9am-2pm, makes for a perfect weekend in Howell.

This is the first time the event is in Howell since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.