Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
If festivals are your thing, there's plenty of them happening around Metro Detroit this weekend!
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Lake Fest
- Belleville
- Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26
Lake Fest returns to Belleville Lake with activities all weekend long.
The fun kicks off Friday with a pub crawl at 4th Street Square and a movie at Van Buren Park. The rest of the weekend will include yoga, music, food trucks, games, and more.
American Polish Festival & Craft Show
- American Polish Century Club in Sterling Heights
- Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26
Check out vendors, enjoy Polish food, and watch and hear Polish entertainment at this fest.
Admissin is $5 per person for those 18 and older. Children 17 and younger are free.
Find more information here.
Auburn Hills Summerfest
- Riverside Park in Auburn Hills
- Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25
Kick off summer with music, games, live music, food trucks, and more.
See the full Summerfest schedule here.
Social District
- Downtown St. Clair Shores
- Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. until midnight
Greater Mack in downtown St. Clair Shores will be closed for food, games, vendors, music, and drinks.
Monroe County Pride Picnic
- Munson Park in Monroe
- Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
Celebrate Pride Month with Embrace Monroe's LGBTQ+ picnic.
There will be music, food, and more, and the first 100 people get a free Pride bag. Guests are asked to bring their own food or food to share.