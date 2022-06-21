Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

If festivals are your thing, there's plenty of them happening around Metro Detroit this weekend!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Lake Fest

Belleville

Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26

Lake Fest returns to Belleville Lake with activities all weekend long.

The fun kicks off Friday with a pub crawl at 4th Street Square and a movie at Van Buren Park. The rest of the weekend will include yoga, music, food trucks, games, and more.

See a full schedule here.

American Polish Festival & Craft Show

American Polish Century Club in Sterling Heights

Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26

Check out vendors, enjoy Polish food, and watch and hear Polish entertainment at this fest.

Admissin is $5 per person for those 18 and older. Children 17 and younger are free.

Find more information here.

Auburn Hills Summerfest

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25

Kick off summer with music, games, live music, food trucks, and more.

See the full Summerfest schedule here.

Social District

Downtown St. Clair Shores

Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. until midnight

Greater Mack in downtown St. Clair Shores will be closed for food, games, vendors, music, and drinks.

Monroe County Pride Picnic

Munson Park in Monroe

Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Celebrate Pride Month with Embrace Monroe's LGBTQ+ picnic.

There will be music, food, and more, and the first 100 people get a free Pride bag. Guests are asked to bring their own food or food to share.