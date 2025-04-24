Michigan-based nonprofit DRAW expanding as severe weather increases

The Brief Michigan-based DRAW is opening another hub down south as they work to better respond to disaster scenes Climate change is fueling even bigger weather systems, leading to more powerful wildfires, flooding, and thunderstorms They are looking for donations to help fill their next hub



The Michigan-based disaster response nonprofit that is often the first group on the scene of an emergency is expanding its footprint around the country.

Disaster Response At Work - or DRAW - is filling a growing need for assistance in places hit by severe weather, an increasing problem as climate change fuels bigger storms.

Big picture view:

Between raging forest fires out west, outbreaks of tornadoes in the countryside, and historic ice storms up north, there is no slowing down of extreme weather these days.

That makes responses to wildfires, flooding, and other severe weather scenes all the more important as the consequences of climate change continue to spiral.

Filling in the growing need for help is DRAW, led by Greg Martin. He said they normally respond to 12–15 disasters a year. But this year has been different.

"In the first three-and-a-half months of 2025, we’ve responded to 12 disasters already because of the number of flood outbreaks, tornado outbreaks, LA wildfires," said Martin.

That includes the blast of freezing rain that knocked out power for hundreds of thousands in northern Michigan, stranding residents in need of assistance.

DRAW was there, and brought their hygiene bucket with them.

"We had a huge need for it," he said.

What's next:

Martin is hoping to meet disaster scenes where they are in shorter time.

That's why DRAW is opening a hub in Florida, the frequent home of hurricanes and other strong weather. They already have a hub in Mississippi.

"We are setting up in north Florida, in the Jacksonville area, so that if there’s a storm that's in the Southeast, we can respond out of this hub," said Martin.

To get things set up, they will be stocking and storing supplies as well as building a volunteer base.

"My hope is that by the time DRAW’s birthday, which is May 22 - we turn 13 years old - that we have our third location, fully functioning," he said. "Stocked with supplies, equipment, trailer, and ready to go."

Learn how to help here.