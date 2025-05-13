Michigan bird migration: Influx expected over next few days

The Brief The next 48 hours are expected to be busy for migrating birds over Michigan. This spike in migration is fueled by high pressure moving counterclockwise in the Gulf of Mexico and blowing up toward the Midwest. Current precautions have migration alerts for the next three nights, meaning that more than 10,000 birds are expected per kilometer per night.



An influx of migrating birds is expected over Michigan this week.

Over the next 48 hours, birdwatchers have a good chance of spotting birds that are headed back up north after the winter, including warblers and Baltimore orioles. This spike in migration is fueled by high pressure moving counterclockwise in the Gulf of Mexico and blowing up toward the Midwest.

Think of it as a fast-moving "river" of air moving north at about 1,500 to 3,000 feet above the earth, creating the perfect conditions for birds as they journey from the south.

The spike in migration coincides with the average time of peak bird migration in Michigan.

Minnesota, Baltimore Oriole. (Photo by: Bernard P. Friel/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking migrating birds

You can track migrating birds thanks to an online database.

Created by Cornell Lab of Ornithology, BirdCast offers real-time predictions about when and where birds will be migrating over certain areas at night. This is done by using the U.S. weather surveillance radar network between sunset and sunrise to track bird patterns.

According to the migration dashboard, more than 9.5 million birds crossed Michigan between 8:50 p.m. May 12 and 6:20 a.m. May 13, with more birds continually flying over the state.

Current precautions have migration alerts for the next three nights. This means that more than 10,000 birds are expected per kilometer per night.

In addition to the number of birds passing overhead, the BirdCast dashboard tracks the direction and speed birds are traveling, and the altitude of these animals.

What you can do:

Migrating birds tend to begin migrating 30-45 minutes after sunset and continue through the night, with the greatest influx of birds typically in flight two to three hours after that.

Since birds travel at night, they can become disoriented by light pollution, leading to potential collisions with buildings. To help limit these occurrences, shut non-essential lights off between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.