Michigan brewery introduces juicebox-inspired hard seltzers

Take a trip back to childhood with a boozy twist.

Odd Side Ales in Grand Haven announced its newest release – Drink Box Seltzers.

The brightly-colored drinks are inspired by juice boxes and include five flavors: Grape Ape, tangerine-flavored Ecto Chiller, Rockin' Red fruit punch, Blue Lagoon blue raspberry, and a surprise flavor that hasn't been revealed.

These new seltzers will be hitting shelves in about a week, the brewery said.

Odd Side beverages are distributed around Michigan. Find where to buy them here.