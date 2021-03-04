Michigan businesses ask Whitmer to reopen offices for in-person work

Business groups on Thursday urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let employers reopen their offices for in-person work during the coronavirus pandemic rather than extend a restriction set to expire in mid-April.

While restrictions on most industries have been lifted or reduced around the state, work done in offices that can be completed at home is still not allowed.

In October, after a court ruling upended the Democratic governor's orders, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Administration issued six-month emergency rules to keep intact a requirement that employers prohibit in-person work to the extent that employees' activities can feasibly be completed remotely.

Leaders of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and seven local chambers pointed to a decline in COVID-19 case rates in recent months and said manufacturers, heath providers and other businesses have shown in-person work is safe.

Whitmer this week announced the formation of a workgroup to assess and make recommendations for a phased return to office work.

Daily case rates have been on a gradual decline since November and the positive test rate is hovering around 3.5%.