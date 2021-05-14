Michigan businesses sort out state's mask changes

Shortly after the state of Michigan changed its mask policy to follow guidance from the CDC, businesses are now left wondering how the state's new mask ordinance can be implemented.

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS announced the lifting of the mask mandate, effective at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, for all vaccinated people, it sent waves through businesses and consumers alike - wondering how the mask changes will be enforced.

"With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely and confidently take the next step to get back to normal," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "The message is clear: vaccines work to protect you and your loved ones. If you have not yet received your vaccine, now is the time to sign up. This pandemic has been one of the toughest challenges of our lifetimes, but we came together as a state to persevere. We have all been working incredibly hard toward getting back to some sense of normalcy, and today's news makes all of that work worthwhile."

The new rules don't immediately apply everywhere and some businesses will still continue to require masks to come inside and shop.

Scott Smith owns Opndohr and said he will have to put his trust in his customers for the new order to be successful.

"If we don’t have to wear a mask it makes it more comfortable to shop in our stores. I think it's great. I have no problem with it," he said. "I trust that my customers will tell me the truth but there is no way to know if someone has or hasn’t."

At least one shopper told FOX it was a relief to have it lifted but Alice Miller from Farmington Hill said people may not be honest.

"I think people will say they are vaccinated even if they’re not and then there are the people who just don’t want to be told what to do so as soon as they can get away with taking it off, they will," she said.

The state order hasn't changed anything at two of Michigan's largest retailers. Both Kroger and Meijer said that anyone who enters their stores are still required to wear a mask.

For people in the fitness industry, they're welcoming the transition to no more masks indoors and welcome those who are fully vaccinated.

"If a workout is already exhausting, to begin with - trying to do that workout with a mask is almost impossible," said William McCray from Willpower Fitness Group.

The owner of the gym says he thinks it will also give his bottom line a much-needed boost

"Our industry has been completely wrecked as a lot of industries have in this pandemic. It means everything to me," he said.

While it may good news for the gym industry, not everyone is ready to welcome in maskless shoppers. Lindsey Burns owns Bohemian Home and said she's leery of just opening everything back up.

"I haven’t quite figured all that. I do have my daughter and some of us are not able to all get vaccinated yet so I’m trying to weigh all my options," she said.

