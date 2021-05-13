Do you need to wear a mask if fully vaccinated? -- CDC issues new guidance

New guidance Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in many indoor settings.

Fully vaccinated means that it has been two weeks since your final dose of the vaccine. If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second shot, while you will be fully vaccinated two weeks after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the CDC, masks do not need to be worn by fully vaccinated people while inside or outside. This includes crowds outdoors.

However, the CDC said that people should still wear masks in crowded small spaces, including buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. People who are not fully vaccinated are advised to continue wearing masks indoors and at crowded outdoor events.

Last week, Michigan changed its mask mandate so that they were not required at outdoor events with fewer than 100 people.

Michigan has not yet changed its mask mandate in response to the new guidance, and it is not clear if or when the state's mandate will be altered as a result.

Under the state's current mandate, masks are required indoors and at outdoor events where there are more than 100 people.

The change in guidance from the CDC comes as Michigan hit a benchmark to resume in-person office work. If the state shifts its mask policy in accordance with the CDC guidelines, office workers would not need to wear masks when they return to their workplaces.

Michigan's Vacc to Normal Challenge lays out how many adults need to have at least one dose of the vaccine before restrictions are changed. Under Vacc to Normal, the mask mandate would not be lifted until 70% have one dose. Right now, just over 55% of adults have gotten at least one dose.

FOX 2 has reached out to state officials to see if the mask mandate will be updated in response to this new guidance.

