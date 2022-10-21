Michigan candidates for governor Whitmer, Dixon speak at Detroit Economic Club

Democrat and Republican candidates for governor are speaking during a forum at the Detroit Economic Club Friday.

Both Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon are making scheduled appearances at the club, where they will each make their case for Michigan's next governor. The meeting isn't a debate but will feature both candidates answering questions.

The discussion begins at noon. It's being held at the Detroit Economic Club in partnership with Detroit Public Television.

Both candidates first met during a one-hour debate on Oct. 13. Another debate is scheduled for Oct. 25.

