Whitmer leads Dixon by 11 points, 67% of likely voters support abortion measure, survey shows
The races for attorney general and secretary of state were closer, the survey showed - although more than three-quarters of those polled had never heard of the Republican candidates in the statewide races.
Whitmer, Dixon announce conflicting dates about upcoming governor race debates
With the primary season in the rear-view mirror, voters and candidates can now turn their heads to a pivotal general election for Michigan.
Tudor Dixon's running mate pick to be challenged by Primary loser Ralph Rebandt
She wants a former state lawmaker from Port Huron, Shane Hernandez, while one of the defeated GOP candidates for governor, Ralph Rebandt, thinks he has a better than 50-50 shot at winning the nomination.
A closer look at how Shane Hernandez helps or hurts Tudor Dixon in governor's race
When he was in the legislature, Hernandez opposed Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s raising the gas tax by .45 cents a gallon - and he was voted the most conservative house member in 2017.
Group of doctors blast Tudor Dixon's anti-abortion stance
The Republican gubernatorial candidate opposes abortion except for the life of the mother, which some doctors are taking issued with.
What a Tudor Dixon vs. Gretchen Whitmer race for Michigan's Governor looks like
This November, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer will take on challenger Tudor Dixon. Here's what's expected of the race this fall.
Tudor Dixon declared winner of Michigan's GOP governor's race, will face Gretchen Whitmer in November
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in the 2022 Primary but it's who she will be facing off in November that was a major race to watch and, a little after 9 p.m., the answer was in as Tudor Dixon was declared the winner.
Tudor Dixon receives Trump endorsement for Michigan governor in Aug. 2 GOP Primary
Dixon is one of five candidates on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary running to unseat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.