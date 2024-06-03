Michigan Central before and after photos

After the last train left Michigan Central in 1988, the building was left to rot for the next three decades, until Ford purchased the old depot and set out to give it new life.

Six years later, the automaker is now ready to unveil the transformation of the historic building.

Check out these before and after shots of Michigan Central, courtesy of Ford:

When Michigan Central was empty, vandals smashed out windows and stole what was left behind inside.

The elements took a toll on the facade of Michigan Central.

It also caused extensive damage inside the train depot, too.

The project included both cleaning up the exterior and the interior, as well as crafting pieces that were damaged while the building was empty.

Some elements of the building were able to be saved, while others were replicated using photos of the train station.

The interior of MCS was heavily damaged by water that leaked into the building for years.

Ford needed to pump 3.5 million gallons of water out as part of the restoration project.