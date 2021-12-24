What's next for Michigan Central Station 34 years after historic Detroit train depot shuttered
The last train left Michigan Central Station 34 years ago, on Jan. 5, 1988. Today, Ford is in the process of finishing up the Detroit train depot's restoration that began in 2018.
Detroit history: First train left Michigan Central Station 108 years ago after fire forced early opening
Michigan Central Station in Detroit opened on Dec. 26, 1913, after a fire at the old train station. The historic depot is now being rehabbed by Ford after decaying for decades.
Last capital stone installed on Michigan Central Station façade; roof restoration is next
Another stage of Michigan Central Station's restoration has been completed with the installment of the last capital stone on the building's facade.
The future of Michigan Central Station -- Share what you want to see
Input from the community is sought as Ford renovates Michigan Central Station in Detroit.
Crews find sub-basement that wasn't on original Michigan Central Station plans
Crews found a sub-basement that wasn't on the original Michigan Central Plans.
'A walkable gateway': Roosevelt Park getting redesign to connect Michigan Central Station to neighborhoods
Detroit's Roosevelt Park is getting a makeover to help connect neighborhoods, including Mexicantown, to Michigan Central Station.
Final phase of Michigan Central Station restoration underway 3 years after Ford purchased Detroit depot
The final phase of Michigan Central Station's restoration is underway, with work expected to be finished by the end of 2022 or early 2023.
2 people get opportunity to hide messages in bottles inside Michigan Central Station
Two people will have the chance to hide bottles with messages in them inside Michigan Central Station.
Inside Michigan Central Station: Crews discover artifacts while restoring Detroit train depot
Pieces of history have been found inside Michigan Central Station as crews restore the former train depot in Detroit.
Crews find 1913 letter in Stroh's beer bottle during Michigan Central Station restoration
A Stroh's beer bottle found inside Michigan Central Station in Detroit had a note in it from 1913.