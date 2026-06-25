Michigan confiscates over 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, explosives

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The Brief Michigan's regulatory agency said it seized more than 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. Law enforcement in Detroit and Garden City were among the police agencies that coordinated the investigation that led to the discovery. The materials that were seized were falsely labeled as consumer fireworks.



State officials made quite the haul after seizing 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosive materials during a "multi-phase investigation," according to Michigan's licensing agency.

The probe that yielded the seizure involving Detroit's bomb squad as well as Garden City's police and fire department.

Big picture view:

Approximately 12,000 pounds of materials had been seized consisting of overloaded explosive devices falsely labeled as 1.4G consumer fireworks.

Another 5,000 pounds were federally regulated 1.3G display fireworks, professional-grade explosive materials that require specialized training, licensing, storage, and handling under federal law.

"These materials pose significant risks of fire, serious injury and property damage when possessed or used illegally," read a news release from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Agency.

What they're saying:

"Protecting Michigan residents is at the core of LARA's mission, and this investigation demonstrates the important role our public safety partners play in keeping communities safe," said Marlon I. Brown, Director of LARA. "LARA remains committed to supporting the State Fire Marshal and BFS as they work to enforce Michigan fireworks laws and reduce risks to residents."

"These products were never intended for use by the general public," said State Fire Marshal Tom Hughes. "Illegal fireworks and explosive materials can create serious safety hazards when they are improperly possessed, stored, transported or used. Removing these products from circulation helps prevent tragedies before they occur."

Dig deeper:

Materials seized during this investigation included overloaded explosive devices and professional display fireworks as large as 12-inch aerial shells intended only for use by trained and licensed professionals. Improper storage, transportation, distribution, or use of these materials can result in catastrophic fires, explosions, serious injuries, loss of life, and significant property damage.