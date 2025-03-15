Michigan corrections officer sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for distributing child pornography

Ethan Eversman, 25, of Ionia was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison for his role in distributing child pornagrapghy, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge announced on March 14.

In May 2024, at Eversman’s request, a 15-year-old child in New York created several sexually explicit videos and sent them to Eversman, according to Birge. A month later, Eversman sent two of those videos to another person online.

Eversman was a corrections officer for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

"Today’s sentencing of Ethan Eversman, a former Corrections Deputy, reinforces the FBI’s unwavering commitment to enforcing the highest standards of integrity in law enforcement," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Members from the FBI’s Lansing Resident Agency, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners at the Michigan State Police, worked tirelessly throughout this investigation, in an effort to halt Mr. Eversman’s predatory actions. "I also want to express my gratitude to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Michigan for their vital role in ensuring this child predator faces justice."

