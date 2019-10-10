Michigan Craft Beer Stroll Oct. 12

This weekend is the annual Michigan Craft Beer Stroll in downtown Royal Oak.

The event features over 20 local businesses, and just one ticket gets you a beer and a snack from each. You can get more information at DineRoyalOak.org. Tickets start at $40.

Stephanie McIntyre joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with executive chef John Wingate from Goodnite Gracie Jazz and Martini Bar. He showed us how to cook with craft beer, and you can get his meatball recipe below.

Honey Molasses Amber Ale Glazed Meat Balls Recipe

MEATBALLS:

(makes approx 50 1oz or 25 2oz meatballs)

- 2.5 lbs ground pork

- 2.5 lbs ground beef

- 1/4 cup of minced garlic

- 1 white onion diced

- 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

- 4 cups of Focaccia bread crumbs

- 5 Eggs

- 4 tablespoons Salt and Pepper

- 4 tablespoons Fresh herbs

- Hand roll meatballs and then slow cooked in approx half gallon of chicken broth

HONEY MOLASSES AMBER ALE GLAZE:

(makes approx 4 cups)

- 2 cups of honey

- 6 tablespoons Pepper

- 1 cup of Molasses

- 2 cups of Old Detroit Amber Ale from our friends at Frankenmuth Brewery

- Combine all of the above and bring to a simmer and let reduce

FINISH:

Toss meatballs in glaze and serve