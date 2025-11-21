The Brief Michigan hunters have harvested over 180,000 deer during the first week of firearms season. Saginaw, Sanilac, and Montcalm counties have seen the most harvests this 2025 season.



Almost a week into firearms season, deer hunters and Michiganders have bagged over 180,000 does and bucks.

According to the state's online reporting tool, hunters are having their most successful year since the DNR launched the electronic database.

Big picture view:

This weekend will mark the halfway point for the 2025 firearms season, putting Michigan hunters on track to harvest over 360,000 deer if this year's trend continues.

As of Friday, Nov. 21, 116,607 antlered deer had been shot, while 63,466 antlerless deer have been harvested.

Firearm deer hunting season goes for two weeks. It started on Nov. 15 and will last until Nov. 30. Hunters are permitted to use both public and private land.

The Department of Natural Resources expected 2025 to be a robust year for hunters, despite diseases like epizootic hemorrhagic disease ravaging herds in 16 counties in Michigan's lower peninsula.

The impacts of EHD can be severe, but mostly in small geographic areas. The ice storm from earlier in March could also influence access for hunters, but is not expected to disrupt deer numbers much.

By the numbers:

The mid-Michigan counties are leading the harvest numbers in the state. Below is a list of how each is fairing as of Nov. 21:

Saginaw County - 6,057 Sanilac County - 5,094 Montcalm County - 4,553 Tuscola County - 4,219 Gratiot County - 4,216 Lapeer County - 4,138 Clinton County - 3,998 Hillsdale County - 3,903 Jackson County - 3,802 Shiawassee County - 3,735 Menominee County - 3,723 St. Clair County - 3,696 Allegan County - 3,653 Newaygo County - 3,531 Huron County - 3,402 Ionia County - 3,374 Isabella County - 3,330 Lenawee County - 3,272 Eaton County - 3,261 Calhoun County - 3,216 Midland County - 3,193 Branch County - 3,126 Livingston County - 3,126 Genesee County - 3,053 Gladwin County - 3,014 Oceana County - 2,976 Ingham County - 2,942 Clare County - 2,836 Alcona County - 2,827 Mecosta County - 2,802