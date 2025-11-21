Expand / Collapse search

Michigan deer hunting numbers trending up in 2025

By Jack Nissen
Published  November 21, 2025 11:49am EST
Hunting and Fishing
FOX 2 Detroit
Hunting Season Tips

Hunting Season Tips

Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit

The Brief

    • Michigan hunters have harvested over 180,000 deer during the first week of firearms season.
    • Saginaw, Sanilac, and Montcalm counties have seen the most harvests this 2025 season.

(FOX 2) - Almost a week into firearms season, deer hunters and Michiganders have bagged over 180,000 does and bucks.

According to the state's online reporting tool, hunters are having their most successful year since the DNR launched the electronic database.

Big picture view:

This weekend will mark the halfway point for the 2025 firearms season, putting Michigan hunters on track to harvest over 360,000 deer if this year's trend continues.

As of Friday, Nov. 21, 116,607 antlered deer had been shot, while 63,466 antlerless deer have been harvested. 

Firearm deer hunting season goes for two weeks. It started on Nov. 15 and will last until Nov. 30. Hunters are permitted to use both public and private land.

The Department of Natural Resources expected 2025 to be a robust year for hunters, despite diseases like epizootic hemorrhagic disease ravaging herds in 16 counties in Michigan's lower peninsula. 

The impacts of EHD can be severe, but mostly in small geographic areas. The ice storm from earlier in March could also influence access for hunters, but is not expected to disrupt deer numbers much.

Related

Michigan lawmakers propose longer firearm deer hunting season due to SNAP pause
article

Michigan lawmakers propose longer firearm deer hunting season due to SNAP pause

Several Michigan lawmakers introduced a resolution to extend firearm deer hunting this season due to a pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

By the numbers:

The mid-Michigan counties are leading the harvest numbers in the state. Below is a list of how each is fairing as of Nov. 21:

  1. Saginaw County - 6,057
  2. Sanilac County - 5,094
  3. Montcalm County - 4,553
  4. Tuscola County - 4,219
  5. Gratiot County - 4,216
  6. Lapeer County - 4,138
  7. Clinton County - 3,998
  8. Hillsdale County - 3,903
  9. Jackson County - 3,802
  10. Shiawassee County - 3,735
  11. Menominee County - 3,723
  12. St. Clair County - 3,696
  13. Allegan County - 3,653
  14. Newaygo County - 3,531
  15. Huron County - 3,402
  16. Ionia County - 3,374
  17. Isabella County - 3,330
  18. Lenawee County - 3,272
  19. Eaton County - 3,261
  20. Calhoun County - 3,216
  21. Midland County - 3,193
  22. Branch County - 3,126
  23. Livingston County - 3,126
  24. Genesee County - 3,053
  25. Gladwin County - 3,014
  26. Oceana County - 2,976
  27. Ingham County - 2,942
  28. Clare County - 2,836
  29. Alcona County - 2,827
  30. Mecosta County - 2,802

The Source: The Michigan DNR online tool was cited for this story. 

Hunting and FishingMichigan