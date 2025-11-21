Michigan deer hunting numbers trending up in 2025
(FOX 2) - Almost a week into firearms season, deer hunters and Michiganders have bagged over 180,000 does and bucks.
According to the state's online reporting tool, hunters are having their most successful year since the DNR launched the electronic database.
Big picture view:
This weekend will mark the halfway point for the 2025 firearms season, putting Michigan hunters on track to harvest over 360,000 deer if this year's trend continues.
As of Friday, Nov. 21, 116,607 antlered deer had been shot, while 63,466 antlerless deer have been harvested.
Firearm deer hunting season goes for two weeks. It started on Nov. 15 and will last until Nov. 30. Hunters are permitted to use both public and private land.
The Department of Natural Resources expected 2025 to be a robust year for hunters, despite diseases like epizootic hemorrhagic disease ravaging herds in 16 counties in Michigan's lower peninsula.
The impacts of EHD can be severe, but mostly in small geographic areas. The ice storm from earlier in March could also influence access for hunters, but is not expected to disrupt deer numbers much.
By the numbers:
The mid-Michigan counties are leading the harvest numbers in the state. Below is a list of how each is fairing as of Nov. 21:
- Saginaw County - 6,057
- Sanilac County - 5,094
- Montcalm County - 4,553
- Tuscola County - 4,219
- Gratiot County - 4,216
- Lapeer County - 4,138
- Clinton County - 3,998
- Hillsdale County - 3,903
- Jackson County - 3,802
- Shiawassee County - 3,735
- Menominee County - 3,723
- St. Clair County - 3,696
- Allegan County - 3,653
- Newaygo County - 3,531
- Huron County - 3,402
- Ionia County - 3,374
- Isabella County - 3,330
- Lenawee County - 3,272
- Eaton County - 3,261
- Calhoun County - 3,216
- Midland County - 3,193
- Branch County - 3,126
- Livingston County - 3,126
- Genesee County - 3,053
- Gladwin County - 3,014
- Oceana County - 2,976
- Ingham County - 2,942
- Clare County - 2,836
- Alcona County - 2,827
- Mecosta County - 2,802
The Source: The Michigan DNR online tool was cited for this story.