Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith charged with carrying concealed weapon

Two days before the University of Michigan will play in the Big Ten Championship game, co-captain Mazi Smith was charged with weapons charges after an incident in October in Ann Arbor.

Smith, 21, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon for an offense that happened on Oct. 7, according to Washtenaw County court records. The charges were filed on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The senior defensive lineman has played in every game for the Wolverines, including the next day's game on Oct. 8 against Indiana.w

For the season, he has 44 total tackles and one total sack.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit confirmed the information but said nothing more will be released on the case. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

FOX 2 has reached out to the University of Michigan for comment.

No. 2 Michigan plays Purdue on Saturday for the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis.