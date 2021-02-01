Michigan Democratic leaders seek to disbar attorneys who handled election fraud investigation

"That's garbage," said Attorney Greg Rohl.

Rohl did not hold back what he thought of state Attorney General Dana Nessel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson trying to have him, and three other attorneys disbarred for their attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

"I am not a political person, all I cared about was it being fair, being transparent, and societal expectations no matter who won," Rohl said. "We have 50 to 70 million people crying foul for some reason."

Michigan's top three elected officials - who are all Democrats - filed complaints with the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission against Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stephanie Juntila, and against Sidney Powell with the State Bar of Texas.

In a press release, Nessel said all four attorneys filed lawsuits "based on falsehoods and used their law license in an attempt to disenfranchise Michigan voters" which undermined the faith of the public and eventually led to the violence and unrest.

"I represented six disgruntled electors in pursuit of justice for them, where else are they going to go to get relief," Rohl said. "Because they thought there was an issue and when I read the complaint, I thought there was an issue. And I still do, quite honestly. There is some corruptness if you will, that tainted our process."

Advertisement

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Although President Joe Biden won by 154,000 votes in Michigan and every lawsuit filed was thrown out because multiple judges felt there was no proof of election fraud, Rohl still believes there were issues with the election and the Dominion Voting System that were never fully examined and could cause problems in the future.

"The Democrats say we won, we don't care anymore that's fine," Rohl said. "But it will happen again."