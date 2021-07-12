Michigan DNR conservation officer unites distressed fawn with doe

article

A Michigan Department of Conservation officer helped rescue a fawn found distressed in a lake.

The doe was swimming in Montmorency County. A family that was fishing saw the fawn swim in circles for several minutes before picking it up because they didn't see a doe.

Conservation Officer Sidney Collins responded to the scene. She assessed the fawn to make sure it wasn't dehydrated and was in good condition before setting out to find its mother.

Collins played fawn bleats on her truck loudspeaker for about 20 minutes until she heard a doe snort in the woods. She was then able to reunite the fawn and doe.