Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season.

Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.

The DNR advertises the jobs as good opportunities for college students, people looking to reenter the workforce, and retirees.

Pay depends on the role – non-career state worker 4 positions start at $11.50 an hour, while non-career wildlife assistants make $18.47 an hour.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 14. See the available jobs and apply here.