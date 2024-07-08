From lake fronts to vacant parcels nuzzled in forests, there are more than a few properties up for grabs in Michigan's upcoming land auction.

The Department of Natural Resources has 91 properties listed for sale during online auction events scheduled for August and September.

They include frontage on Trout Lake in Chippewa County and Seminole Lake in Otsego County. There's an 80-acre plot of land in Grand Traverse County for those that want to go up north and a 50-acre spot of land available in Livingston County if someone is looking for something a little closer.

The DNR will list properties up for auction for a variety of reasons. Sometimes they aren't worth managing or their access isn't viable for any purpose the state might have.

A full list of the available parcels up for sale can be found here.

If a willing buyer spies something they like, they will need to pre-register at www.tax-sale.info. Bidding takes place whenever the county's properties go up for auction.

The state has outlined a schedule that starts on Aug. 2 in Easton and Livingston counties. From there, auctions will continue throughout the month and into early September. While bidding is underway, bids can be placed starting at 10 a.m. and will be possible until 7 p.m. when it closes.

Some of the largest land parcels up for grabs are in Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Dickinson, Eaton, Grand Traverse, Livingston, Luce, Manistee, Marquette, Menominee, Midland, Ogemaw, Otsego and Presque Isle counties.

If you're looking for waterfront properties, try one of the spots in Cheboygan, Chippewa, Houghton, Luce, Marquette, Menominee, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Otsego and St. Clair counties.

Some of the highlights include:

1.1 acres in Chippewa County

Chippewa County along Trout Lake Township

Lot No. 10021 in Chippewa County

$27,500 and 1.1 acres

Includes 200 feet of frontage along Trout Lake

0.17 acres in Otsego County

Otsego County along Seminole Lake

Lot No. 10074 in Otsego County

$6,750 and 0.17 acres

Includes 65 feet of water frontage on Seminole Lake, near the Mohawk Trail intersection

.03 acres in Ogemaw County

Ogemaw County on Elk Lake

Lot No. 10067 in Ogemaw County

$6,200 and 0.03 acres

The property has 33 feet of lake frontage on Elk Lake, which is about 13 miles southwest of West Branch

80 acres in Grand Traverse County

Grand Traverse County with vacant forest property

Lot No. 10028

$78,000 and 80 acres

The property includes plenty of vacant forest property with road access

39 acres in Eaton County

Eaton County with enough space for a structure

Lot No. 10024

$94,000 and 39 acres

The property includes a large forest that's surrounded by two private landowners and road access to Broadway Highway.

Auction Schedule